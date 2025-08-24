Major breakthrough in Sophie Toscan du Plantier case as ‘killer’s DNA discovered’

A major forensic breakthrough has come in the Sophie Toscan du Plantier case as the “killer’s DNA discovered.”

On December 23, 1996, 39-year-old Sophie Toscan du Plantier was found badly beaten on the laneway leading to her vacation house in Toormore, close to Schull, Co Cork.

For the first time since the murder, investigators have found potentially conclusive genetic material using cutting-edge forensic methods.

Last month, a forensic method called Touch DNA and a tool called the M-Vac were used to recover DNA samples believed to have been from the murderer, who has never been identified.

Earlier in the summer, the US-based M-Vac System was brought to Ireland to conduct thorough forensic analyses on a number of objects in an attempt to uncover fresh evidence in the French filmmaker’s murder in West Cork.

Over the course of eight days, the team conducted extensive testing at Garda Headquarters in Phoenix Park in collaboration with Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

A source told The Sunday Times: “It is hugely significant because it could not have been deposited by anyone other than the killer.”

“But a rigorous schedule of laboratory testing is underway. That normally takes a minimum of 30 days, and as far as I know, that process is not yet complete. Everyone is hoping for the right outcome after such a long wait.”

However, Ian Bailey, the primary suspect, was the only person requested to give a blood sample.

The samples were taken as part of routine cautious measures, but none of the other males were ever thought to be suspects.

Over the years, Toscan du Plantier’s murder has generated a plethora of media coverage, including books, podcasts, documentaries, and international headlines.

However, the matter has remained formally unresolved despite the attention and Bailey’s 2019 French conviction in absentia, which the Irish courts never acknowledged.

Ian Bailey passed away on February 2nd, 2024, aged 66 and before his death had been detained by Gardaí on two occasions about her murder.