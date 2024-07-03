Lingerie campaign starring Brit rugby stars sparks mixed reaction as social media users jump to their defence

A lingerie campaign starring British rugby stars has sparked a mixed reaction, as social media users have jumped to their defence online.

Team GB players Jasmine Joyce, Celia Quansah and Ellie Boatman have appeared in Bluebella’s new #StrongIsBeautiful campaign – which has been criticised as “regressive and sexist”.

The campaign shows the rugby stars training on a pitch in different pieces of lingerie, while wearing sports socks and rugby boots.

Ahead of an exciting summer of sport, rugby stars @celiaamy, @ellieboatman_, and @jasminejoycee celebrate their strength and dedication. They shared their proudest moments and challenges. #StrongIsBeautiful Click the link to shop: https://t.co/QTsyLNwtHM pic.twitter.com/aU9TZfW7pH — Bluebella Lingerie (@Bluebella) July 2, 2024

The lingerie brand said the campaign’s aim was to change stereotypes that “strong female form is not ‘feminine'”.

Their website added: “The idea that strength and femininity are mutually exclusive is problematic even beyond sports, we seek to demonstrate that they can go hand in hand.”

Despite it’s stated intentions, the campaign has received a mixed reaction on social media as people have claimed its “problematic”.

Organisations cited in the press release have also distanced themselves from the lingerie campaign.

Today a new campaign was released by a lingerie brand using images of female Rugby Sevens players in highly sexualised underwear to ‘inspire’ teenage girls in sport. Women in Sport is very uncomfortable that we have been mentioned in this campaign without our knowledge. — Women in Sport (@Womeninsport_uk) July 2, 2024

Team GB said in a statement: “Neither Team GB nor GB Sevens are involved or affiliated in any way with Bluebella’s #StrongIsBeautiful campaign.”

Longstanding charity Women In Sport, who were mentioned in the campaign’s press release, have also condemned it online.

In a statement on X, they wrote: “Today a new campaign was released by a lingerie brand using images of female Rugby Sevens players in highly sexualised underwear to ‘inspire’ teenage girls in sport.

“Women in Sport is very uncomfortable that we have been mentioned in this campaign without our knowledge.”

Our female rugby players have been inspiring a generation. They are strong, resilient and powerful. Let’s celebrate their skills, tactics and teamwork on the pitch. They have nothing else to prove. We wholeheartedly agree with you Polly Hudson: https://t.co/jXptpwAt1C — Women in Sport (@Womeninsport_uk) July 2, 2024

“We don’t need women to look pretty on the pitch, we need brands and the media to showcase their strength, resilience and skills. We need to break the confines which trap our girls as they grow up making their worlds smaller. We need to set our girls free.

“Our female rugby players have been inspiring a generation. They are strong, resilient and powerful. Let’s celebrate their skills, tactics and teamwork on the pitch. They have nothing else to prove.”

Ex tennis star Martina Navratilova, former swimmer Sharron Davies and ex British distance runner Mara Yamauchi have also voiced their concern over Bluebella’s campaign.

Navratilova claimed the campaign was “really regressive and sexist”, while Yamauchi claimed it was “exploitative, demeaning, sexist, regressive rubbish”.

Ahead of an exciting summer of sport, rugby stars @celiaamy, @ellieboatman_, and @jasminejoycee celebrate their strength and dedication. They shared their proudest moments and challenges. #StrongIsBeautiful Click the link to shop: https://t.co/QTsyLNwtHM pic.twitter.com/iH1LaZgtpV — Bluebella Lingerie (@Bluebella) July 2, 2024

Amid the fury surrounding the campaign, social media users have rushed to X to defend the players featured.

One user wrote: “Weird reactions to this. Two of these are openly gay players which is impactful and this appears to be the same Bluebella campaign the Lionesses took part in.

“They have autonomy over their bodies & they can choose to do this. If GB7s paid them more maybe they wouldn’t?”

Rugby journalist Stella Mills also tweeted: “Very big talking point at the moment, lots of opinions on this. My take – what’s the difference between a male sports star posing in his Calvin Kleins? Why is it only sexualised if it’s a woman?”

Weird reactions to this. Two of these are openly gay players which is impactful and this appears to be the same Bluebella campaign the Lionesses took part in. They have autonomy over their bodies & they can choose to do this. If GB7s paid them more maybe they wouldn’t? https://t.co/2sJT31rHLh — rugby julia (@okayjulia) July 2, 2024

Very big talking point at the moment, lots of opinions on this. My take – what’s the difference between a male sports star posing in his Calvin Kleins? 🤔 Why is it only sexualised if it’s a woman? 👀 https://t.co/UYlbxIs2uk — Stella Mills (@stellamills__) July 2, 2024

In another tweet, she compared the campaign to a recent SKIMS underwear shoot starring footballer Jude Bellingham.

She wrote: “So, what’s the difference? Okay for elite male athletes to work with underwear brands but not women?

“Think the campaign missed the mark aiming to increase girls participation in sport but ultimately it’s a marketing campaign to increase sales for a product 🤔.”

So, what’s the difference? Okay for elite male athletes to work with underwear brands but not women? Think the campaign missed the mark aiming to increase girls participation in sport but ultimately it’s a marketing campaign to increase sales for a product 🤔 https://t.co/UYlbxIsAjS pic.twitter.com/fc5RYTmAWr — Stella Mills (@stellamills__) July 2, 2024

Quansah, one of the players in the campaign, also told the Evening Standard : “I think one of the biggest challenges for women’s rugby is people’s perception that you can’t be feminine and play rugby, that one comes up frequently.

“People love to say women shouldn’t play rugby or you’re too pretty to play rugby and all of those things that just aren’t true.”

“Sometimes you would even hear parents telling their boys to target the girl because she would be the weak link in the team. It was also definitely the case that the boys were celebrated a lot more and all the effort was focused on them.

“Little or no expense would be made for girls’ facilities and I would be given boy’s kit which would absolutely swamp me.”