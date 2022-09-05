Landmark Dublin venue re-opens as brand new bar

Landmark Dublin venue, formerly known as the Porterhouse Central of Nassau Street, is set to re-open today as brand new bar Tapped.

The new sustainability-focused late bar will specialise in local and international craft beer, organic and sustainable wine, and their very own kegged cocktails on tap.

Tapped will have the highest number of taps in Ireland, with over 50 on site.

Tapped has also partnered with Dublin Pizza Company and will regularly host some of Dublin’s best DJs.

The Dublin landmark was once Judge Roy Beans, before re-branding as Porterhouse Central back in 2004.

After two years of brainstorming and creating a unique new concept, The Group is re-opening the venue today as Tapped, which is a complete rethink, redesign and rebuild.

Elliot Hughes, Managing Director of Porterhouse Brew Co. and Dingle Distillery explained: “Starting with beer, it is only natural for us to offer our own Porterhouse Brewery products, such as Plain, Rambler and Renegade, but it’s also essential to us that the customer has far-reaching options.”

“We will offer beers from independent breweries across Ireland and around the world including White Hag, Garage, Stigbergets, Trouble Brewing and Kinnegar. To ensure new beers are always being introduced the beer menu will change weekly.”

Elliot continued: “Serving cocktails on tap eliminates an enormous amount of waste daily, but equally it saves the consumer so much time waiting for their drink. However, we do understand that initial impressions may be that cocktails on tap might not be of the same standard cocktail connoisseurs are used to. We are very confident this will not be the case here.”

“Each cocktail on tap will be carefully curated by Dingle Distillery Global Ambassador Alan Glynn and made by the team just down the road in our brewery, where a cocktail laboratory has just been created for this purpose. This allows us to offer fresh bespoke cocktails on tap and to minimise our environmental impact while doing so.”

“ Only premium spirits are being used, such as Dingle Gin, Dingle Vodka, Bacardi, Regal Rogue and our award-winning Dingle Single Malt, to ensure highest quality cocktails each time. These cocktails will be just as delicious as the consumer demands, so much quicker to serve and ultimately far, far better for the environment.”

Elliot added: “Customers are looking for experiences when it comes to eating and drinking out and that includes their surroundings. It was important that we brought something truly unique to the Dublin bar scene, while thinking of sustainable practices every step of the way.”

“We brought on the exceptionally original and talented Irish creative studio ‘Third Mind Design’ to come up with a truly eye-catching concept, while creating a bold and contemporary atmosphere.”

Tapped is the only bar that can boast an entrance on Grafton Street, with another entrance on Nassau Street – arguably making it the most superlatively situated bar in Ireland.

You can follow Tapped Dublin on Instagram here.