Irish entrepreneur Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra remembered as ‘loyal and supportive’ at funeral in her native Carlow town

Irish entrepreneur Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra was laid to rest at her funeral in Carlow town today.

The 33-year-old was found unresponsive in the early hours of the morning on August 5th on a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club in New York.

According to US police, bystanders made several attempts to revive Martha before emergency responders arrived at the scene and she was pronounced dead.

Amid ongoing investigations into her sudden death, Martha was remembered by friends and family at a funeral in her hometown on Wednesday.

Martha was a fashion designer and founder of the luxury brand East x East, which sells swimwear and resort wear, and had recently opened a pop-up shop at Montauk’s exclusive spa, Gurney’s Resort.

She studied at University College Dublin, before she emigrated to the US in 2015, where she thrived as a successful businesswoman in New York.

Martha was also director of operations at investment firm K4 Capital and ran an Amazon fashion brand called Duper.

Mourners gathered in the Cathedral of the Assumption in Carlow this morning to remember Martha, including her devastated partner Nick DiRubio.

According to the Press Association, the symbols brought forward to represent Martha’s life included her passport, her brand East x East, a makeup bag and brushes, the Irish and US flags, and a tin whistle to symbolise her love of musical instruments.

In a heartbreaking eulogy, Martha’s partner Nick said: “I think Martha had a special way of lighting up every room she walked into, whether it was her signature ‘hi’ or her famous hand gestures.

“One couldn’t help but feel her positive presence in every space she entered.”

“Martha had a way of putting people she loved first, she loved helping people and many of you in this room have been lucky enough to experience that love.

“Whether it was telling you to ‘cop on’ and focus on the good in this life, or just being a shoulder to lean on, the shining light that Martha brought into this world is a reflection of everybody in this room – friends, family, loved ones both past and present.

“We’ve all been lucky to have known Martha, and we must live every day forward with her in our hearts, may she rest in peace.”

Martha’s sister Jacqui also delivered a moving tribute to her, telling mourners: “I didn’t always see you, but I always knew you were there.”

“Growing up with you was like having a built-in best friend, from sharing secrets to late-night talks, we’ve been through it all together, through thick and thin, a sister’s love is consistent.

“We know each other’s quirks, dreams, and fears. The bond between us sisters is unique and unbreakable.

“So here’s to the sisters, the ones who make life brighter, who know you best and who love you the most. Cheers to the laughter, the tears and the countless memories that were made. You will be in my heart forever, Martha,” she added.