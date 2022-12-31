Idaho college murders: Suspect charged with four counts of first-degree murder

A 28-year-old man has been charged in the Idaho college murders case.

During a press conference on Friday, authorities confirmed that Bryan Christopher Kohberger was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge in connection with the fatal stabbings of four University of Idaho students.

He is accused of fatally stabbing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, on November 13 in a case that has dominated headlines.

The suspect was detained in northeastern Pennsylvania’s Monroe County on Friday, December 30.

He is being held without bond at Monroe County Correctional Facility.

Moscow Police Chief James Fry said during Friday’s press conference that no motive has been identified as “that will come out as we continue the investigation”, adding: “We are still trying to build that picture.”

He also revealed the murder weapon has not yet been found.

In the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, the four victims were stabbed to death in their rooms in an off-campus, three-story rented home.

Autopsies showed all four were likely asleep when they were attacked. Some had defensive wounds and each person was stabbed multiple times.

Two other female housemates were in the house at the time of the attacks, and it is understood that they were asleep while their friends were being murdered.

