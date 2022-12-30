Idaho college murders: Suspect arrested over the killing of four students

A suspect has been arrested over the shocking murders of four University of Idaho students.

According to law enforcement officials, a 28-year-old man was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday on suspicion of killing Madison Mogen (21), Kaylee Goncalves (21), Xana Kernodle (20), and Xana’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin (20).

The suspect is being held for extradition to Idaho where he faces a first degree murder charge.

A formal announcement on the arrest is expected later today.

In the early morning hours of November 13, 2022, the four victims were stabbed to death in their rooms in an off-campus, three-story rented home.

Autopsies showed all four were likely asleep when they were attacked. Some had defensive wounds and each person was stabbed multiple times.

Two other female housemates were in the house at the time of the attacks, and it is understood that they were asleep while their friends were being murdered.

The shocking case has dominated headlines in recent weeks.

