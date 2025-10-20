Huge internet outage knocks out Amazon, Snapchat and multiple other websites, apps and games

A huge internet outage has knocked out Amazon, Snapchat and multiple other websites, apps and games.

The issue, which began on Monday morning, appears to be connected to an issue at Amazon Web Services (AWS).

According to Downdetector, which tracks problems and outages in real-time, there were over 2,000 reports of the Amazon Web Services outage in the US alone as of 9.20am.

On its service status page, the company said it was seeing “increased error rates” and delays with “multiple AWS services.”

The issues are affecting Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud, both of which allow companies to rent storage and computers to run their services.

Down Detector is reporting issues with the following apps and sites: Snapchat, Ring, Roblox, Clash Royale, Life360, My Fitness Pal, Xero, Canva, Amazon, Amazon Web Services, Amazon Music, Prime Video, Clash of Clans, Fortnite, Wordle, Duolingo, Coinbase, HMRC, Vodafone, PlayStation, Pokémon Go.

While AI service Perplexity said the problem was due to AWS, writing: “Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it.”

A message from cryptocurrency site Coinbase read: “We’re aware many users are currently unable to access Coinbase due to an AWS outage. Our team is working on the issue, and we’ll provide updates here. All funds are safe.”

Thousands have also reported bank outages, with many saying their cards have declined.

According to Downdetector, Lloyds, as well as its subsidiaries Halifax and Bank of Scotland, are all facing thousands of reports of outages.

Amazon has provided an update on the matter and stated that they have now determined what may have caused the outage.

“We have identified a potential root cause for error rates for the DynamoDB APIs in the US-EAST-1 Region,” they said.