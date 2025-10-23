How to vote in the Presidential Election in Ireland

If you’re living in Ireland and want to have your say in the upcoming Presidential Election, the first and most important step is making sure you’re registered to vote.

The President of Ireland (Uachtarán na hÉireann) is elected directly by the people of Ireland for a term of 7 years. The President can then run for re-election for another 7-year term but may not serve more than 2 terms.

The current President is Michael D. Higgins, who was inaugurated on 11 November 2011 and re-elected in October 2018.

To vote in the Irish presidential election, you must: Be an Irish citizen, be aged 18 or over on polling day, and be ordinarily resident in Ireland.

Unlike local or European elections in Ireland, only Irish citizens can vote for the President.

Permanent residents, EU citizens, and British citizens living in Ireland are not eligible to vote in the presidential election unless they hold Irish citizenship.

How to Check If You’re Registered To Vote

Visit: www.checktheregister.ie

You can:

Check your current registration

Update your address if you’ve moved

Change your details (e.g. name change)

If you’re not listed, follow the steps above to register.

How To Vote

Once you’re successfully registered: You’ll receive a polling card in the post before the election, confirming your voting details.

The polling information card includes: your elector number, the name of the polling station where you will go to vote, a formal statement explaining which election you will be voting in; and the opening and closing times of your polling station.

On election day, go to your assigned polling station with valid ID and cast your vote.

Polling stations are often local schools or community buildings that are close to your registered address.

If you do not receive a polling information card, that does not mean that you cannot vote. You can use www.checktheregister.ie or you can call your local authority to see if you are on the register, and where your polling station is.

It is very important to remember that you can only vote at the polling station listed on your polling information card. You don’t need to bring your polling information card with you to vote but you must bring a form of valid ID.

When is the next Presidential Election in Ireland?

Polling will take place on Friday 24 October 2025, between 7am and 10pm.

A presidential election must take place in the 60 days before the term of the current president ends on 11 November 2025.

Ireland’s next President will help represent our country on the world stage and serve as a moral voice at home, so make sure you’re ready to have your say and use your vote.

Who can run for President of Ireland?

To be eligible for election as President, you must be an Irish citizen who is 35 or older. You must be nominated either by:

At least 20 members of the Oireachtas

At least 4 local authorities

Former or retiring Presidents can nominate themselves

Voters will be choosing between two candidates in the election – Independent candidate Catherine Connolly, and Heather Humphreys of Fine Gael.

How does the Presidential Election work?

The election must take place within the 60 days before the current President’s term of office expires.

If the current President resigns, becomes incapacitated, is removed or dies, then an election must be held within the following 60 days.

Voting is by secret ballot and based on proportional representation by the single transferable vote.

Most people will vote in person at their local polling station. Postal voting is available to certain people who may be unable to vote in person.

If only one candidate is nominated for the office of President, an election is not needed.

This happened in November 2004, when Mary McAleese was inaugurated as President for a second term without an election, as she was the only candidate.