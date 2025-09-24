How to register to vote in the Presidential Election in Ireland

If you’re living in Ireland and want to have your say in the upcoming Presidential Election, the first and most important step is making sure you’re registered to vote.

The President of Ireland (Uachtarán na hÉireann) is elected directly by the people of Ireland for a term of 7 years. The President can then run for re-election for another 7-year term but may not serve more than 2 terms.

The current President is Michael D. Higgins, who was inaugurated on 11 November 2011 and re-elected in October 2018.

This guide walks you through who can vote, how to register, key deadlines, and how to check or update your voter details.

To vote in the Irish presidential election, you must: Be an Irish citizen, be aged 18 or over on polling day, and be ordinarily resident in Ireland.

Unlike local or European elections in Ireland, only Irish citizens can vote for the President.

Permanent residents, EU citizens, and British citizens living in Ireland are not eligible to vote in the presidential election unless they hold Irish citizenship.

How to Register to Vote

You can register online or by paper application.

The easiest and fastest way to register is online through the official website: www.checktheregister.ie

You’ll need: Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN), Date of birth, Eircode, and a valid email address and mobile number for verification.

Steps:

Go to www.checktheregister.ie

Click “Register to vote”

Fill out the online form with your PPSN and other details

Submit and verify your identity (via MyGovID or follow-up SMS/email confirmation)

Once submitted, your details will be checked and added to the live electoral register.

How to Check If You’re Already Registered

Visit: www.checktheregister.ie

You can:

Check your current registration

Update your address if you’ve moved

Change your details (e.g. name change)

If you’re not listed, follow the steps above to register.

What Happens After You Register?

Once you’re successfully registered: You’ll receive a polling card in the post before the election, confirming your voting details.

On election day, go to your assigned polling station with valid ID and cast your vote.

When is the next Presidential Election in Ireland?

Polling will take place on Friday 24 October 2025, between 7am and 10pm.

A presidential election must take place in the 60 days before the term of the current president ends on 11 November 2025.

The deadline to register to vote in the next presidential election is Tuesday 7 October 2025. The deadline for special or postal voting arrangements is Monday 29 September 2025.

Don’t leave it to the last minute – registering to vote is your right and your responsibility.

Ireland’s next President will help represent our country on the world stage and serve as a moral voice at home. Make sure you’re ready to have your say.

Who can run for President of Ireland?

To be eligible for election as President, you must be an Irish citizen who is 35 or older. You must be nominated either by:

At least 20 members of the Oireachtas

At least 4 local authorities

Former or retiring Presidents can nominate themselves

The deadline for nominations in the next presidential election is 12 noon on 24 September 2025.

How does the Presidential Election work?

The election must take place within the 60 days before the current President’s term of office expires.

If the current President resigns, becomes incapacitated, is removed or dies, then an election must be held within the following 60 days.

Voting is by secret ballot and based on proportional representation by the single transferable vote.

Most people will vote in person at their local polling station. Postal voting is available to certain people who may be unable to vote in person.

If only one candidate is nominated for the office of President, an election is not needed.

This happened in November 2004, when Mary McAleese was inaugurated as President for a second term without an election, as she was the only candidate.