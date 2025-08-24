Here’s why Erik and Lyle Menendez were denied parole over the 1989 murder of both parents

Erik and Lyle Menendez were both denied parole over the 1989 murder of both parents over the weekend.

They became eligible for parole after a judge resentenced them in May.

The pair were told in their separate hearings that they can reapply for parole again in three years, though the panel said that could be reduced to 18 months with good behaviour.

In both hearings, the parole panel cited “signs” that the brothers still posed a risk to the public, claiming the pair still struggled with “anti-social personality traits.”

In Lyle’s parole hearing, the parole panel said they found “that there are still signs” Lyle poses a risk to the public.

“We find your remorse is genuine,” parole commissioner Julie Garland told him in court.

“But despite all those outward positives, we see … you still struggle with anti-social personality traits like deception, minimisation and rule breaking that lie beneath that positive surface.”

“I’m profoundly sorry for who I was … for the harm that everyone has endured,” Lyle told the board.

“I will never be able to make up for the harm and grief I caused everyone in my family. I am so sorry to everyone, and I will be forever sorry.” Lyle appeared virtually for the hearing from a San Diego prison, and it lasted over 10 hours. The panel brought up his illicit phone use in prison, and noted that he pleaded guilty to a mobile phone violation as recently as March.

A risk assessment done before his hearing found that Lyle would face a “moderate risk” of violence if released, and noted he has anti-social traits, as well as traits of entitlement, deception, manipulation and issues with accepting consequences.

Taking this into account, Commissioner Garland said “incarcerated people who break rules” are more likely to break rules in society.

“I would never call myself a model incarcerated person. I would say that I’m a good person, that I spent my time helping people. That I’m very open and accepting,” Lyle told the board. “I’m the guy that officers will come to to resolve conflicts.”

The day before, the younger of the two Menendez brothers, Erik, was also denied.

Parole board commissioner Robert Barton told him that while he believes in rehabilitation, the board could not find him suitable for release.

“I believe in redemption, or I wouldn’t be doing this job,” Barton said. “But based on the legal standards, we find that you continue to pose an unreasonable risk to public safety.”

Barton highlighted Erik’s history of misconduct in prison and his criminal behaviour before the murders.

“Contrary to your supporters’ beliefs, you have not been a model prisoner and frankly, we find that a little disturbing,” he told Erik, bluntly adding that he now had “two options” for his future.

“One is to have a pity party,” Barton said. “Or you can take to heart what we discussed.”

Erik, who appeared virtually from Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, became emotional as he described the night of August 20, 1989.

“I just want my family to understand that I am so unimaginably sorry for what I have put them through from Aug. 20, 1989 until this day, and this hearing,” Erik said.

“If I ever get the chance at freedom, I want the healing to be about them,” he continued. “Don’t think it’s the healing of me – it’s the healing of the family. This is a family tragedy.”

The panel reviewed Erik’s prison record, including incidents involving fights, contraband, and hidden cellphones. They also looked at his past involvement in burglaries before the killings.

A risk assessment classified him as a “moderate” risk if released.

While the board acknowledged his participation in education and rehabilitation programs, they concluded that the brutal nature of the murders was “devoid of human compassion.”

The denial shifts some focus to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is considering a clemency petition for both brothers.

Clemency could mean a reduced sentence or even a pardon, but it would not overturn their convictions.

Lyle and Erik Menendez, aged 21 and 18 at the time, shot and killed their parents in their Beverly Hills mansion back in 1989.

In 1996, after two trials, they were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The brothers have long claimed their violent actions stemmed from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents, José and Mary Louise ‘Kitty’ Menendez.

Their case garnered renewed interest last year, after Netflix released a true-crime series titled, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The Menendez brothers initially told police they found their parents dead, but later admitted to their killings – claiming it was retribution for the years of abuse they allegedly endured.

But when on trial, prosecutors insisted there was no evidence of any abuse, and claimed the brothers had killed their parents to inherit the family fortune.