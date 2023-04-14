Here’s how you can attend President Joe Biden’s address in Ballina

US President Joe Biden will conclude his three-day trip around Ireland today in Ballina, Co. Mayo.

Air Force One, which will depart from Dublin Airport, is expected to land at Ireland West Airport Knock around lunchtime.

The 80-year-old and his entourage will travel to Knock, where he will take some private time for prayer at the Marian Shrine.

President Biden is the scheduled to stop at the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre, where he will further explore his ancestry before meeting with his local cousins.

The father-of-four will deliver an address in front of St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina on Friday evening.

His speech is expected to begin at around 9pm.

The Coronas, The Academic and The Chieftains will be among the musical acts to perform ahead of President Biden’s address on Friday evening.

The event is free to attend, and gates will open at 5:30pm before the official programme begins at 7pm.

US Ambassador Claire D. Cronin said: “I am delighted to announce that Irish bands The Coronas and The Academic and six-time Grammy Award-winning Irish folk band The Chieftains will be among those playing for President Biden and our Irish guests in Ballina on Friday night.”

She continued: “The Chieftains played for President Biden when he visited Ireland in 2016. This reunion of the band and President Biden will be an emotional one, since we lost the legendary Paddy Moloney in 2021.”

“I am honoured to say that The Chieftains will reunite one last time in honour of President Biden and play together for the first time since Paddy’s passing.”

“I visited Ballina earlier this week, and the excitement and anticipation is palpable. This will be a once in a generation event, and I hope families and friends across the country will come to see the President of the United States speak in one of the places where his Irish family’s American journey began.”

