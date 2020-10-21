Government announce fines for throwing or attending a house party during Level 5

Irish government have published a new bill that will see people be fined for breaching COVID-19 Level 5 restrictions.

From midnight tonight October 21st, the country will be entering into Level 5 restrictions for six weeks, leading us up to December 1.

Everything you need to know about these new restrictions are listed HERE, and the government have now taken an extra step in ensuring people adhere to the guidelines.

The new bill includes a €1,000 fine for attending a house party as a preventative measure to crack down on the spread of the deadly virus.

The bill also allows the government to prescribe rules with up to €500 on-the-spot fines for those who are not complying with the restrictions.

The original €2,500 fine will be replaced by a €1,000 fine for a first-time offence.

The Level 5 restrictions mean people are being asked to stay at home, and to exercise within a 5km radius over their homes – with some exceptions.

Visits to other households and gardens are banned, with those living alone allowed to form a support “bubble” with one nominated household.

While indoor or outdoor events are prohibited, it is also possible to meet one other household in an outdoor environment within your 5km – such as a park.

Up to 25 people are allowed to attend a wedding and up to 25 mourners can attend a funeral with the new restrictions.

Schools remain open, while training and matches are prohibited except for professional, elite sports.

Restaurants and cafés are open for takeaway ONLY, and only essential retail remains open.

Outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks will remain open with protective measures, while museums, galleries and other cultural attractions will remain closed.