Goss Media enrols all staff in mindfulness programme

Goss Media is delighted to announce that all employees are now enrolled in The Mind Tribe Academy – a top online mindfulness programme focused on helping staff “de-stress” at work and in their home lives.

In an ongoing commitment to their staff’s well-being, all Goss Media employees are now taking part in The Mind Tribe Academy, which includes mindfulness workshops, tips for handling stress and exercises to help with healthy living.

Creator of The Mind Tribe Anji McGrandles commented:

“My experience working in corporate environments means I understand the pressures faced at work and how they can impact someone’s personal life.

“I’ve used that understanding to create training workshops to help people proactively manage their mental health. The Mind Tribe Academy combines tools, neuro hacks and mindset techniques to help people problem proof their day.

“I’m happy to welcome Goss Media to The Mind Tribe and I hope they benefit from the training modules.”

Speaking about joining The Mind Tribe Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan said:

“Given what everyone has been through in the last 18 months, I thought that now more than ever it was important to ensure my team has the time and tools to focus on their mental health.

“The entertainment industry is fast-paced and intense, and with our employees still working from home, it’s important to me that they can separate their home and work lives, The Mind Tribe Academy really helps with that.

“Anji was recommended to me by a mutual friend in the Irish media industry and we are already seeing such benefits from the program, I hope more companies follow suit and put more focus on their staff’s well-being.”

You can find out more about The Mind Tribe right HERE.