Goss Media announce brand new podcast ‘Goss Island’, sponsored by Tesco F&F

Goss Media have announced a brand new podcast, Goss Island – a new audio and visual production focused on the most popular reality series of the moment, Love Island.

Brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco, the new show is presented by popular Love Island commentator Alan Cawley, who will do a deep dive every Monday about the latest antics inside the villa.

Joined by a special guest each week, Alan will be chatting to VIP guests including top Irish influencers and celebrities, as they give their take on the latest season.

Opening up about the new show, Alan said:

“I am absolutely thrilled to be hosting the Goss Island podcast. I’ve been a Love Island fanatic for years and a big Goss.ie supporter too – a perfect match.

“It’s great to have such an amazing brand like F&F at Tesco on board too.”

Speaking about the launch of the new production, Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan said:

“I am so happy we have got our first Goss Studio production off the ground. We cover Love Island more than any Irish publication so it made perfect sense to kick off our new studio with a show focused on the extremely popular reality show.

“This is the first of many audio and visual productions to come out of Goss HQ, and I have no doubt that Alan will bring all the laughs, analysis and honesty that’s needed to host a show like this.”

The first episode of Goss Island is now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes.

Plus watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel below.

Audio:

Video:

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.