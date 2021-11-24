Goss.ie Donates €10,000 Ad Campaign To Women’s Aid

Goss.ie has partnered with Women’s Aid for a new free advertising campaign – worth €10,000.

After working alongside Women’s Aid CEO Sarah Benson during her Department of Justice campaign on Intimate Image Abuse, Goss Media CEO Alexandra Ryan wanted to support Sarah and the Women’s Aid team with the donation of €10,000 worth of advertising.

The new campaign will comprise of social, editorial, and digital ad promotions for their hugely important “Too Into You” campaign, which focuses on intimate relationship abuse against young women, aged 18-25.

Launching on Thursday, November 25th, the campaign will highlight how to look for signs of abuse in a relationship, as well as guide women where to go for help.

Speaking about the partnership, Women’s Aid CEO Sarah Benson said:

“We are delighted to partner with the Alexandra and the Goss.ie team as part of our Too Into You public awareness campaign.

“Our new research shows that young women are experiencing abuse and violence from an intimate partner at the same rates as older people but need support in recognising the signs of abuse whether they are directly affected or if their friend is being abused.

“The Too Into You and the Goss.ie partnership will highlight the common signs of abuse, provide really practical useful tips on how to help a friend and highlight how Women’s Aid can support anyone through our 24hr National Freephone Helpline 1800 341 900 or via the Instant Message Support Service on www.toointoyou.ie. “

Speaking about the new campaign Goss Media Founder and CEO Alexandra Ryan said:

“After meeting Sarah Benson during my own campaign work, it struck me how important it was that women of all ages in Ireland get the help they need when it comes to all forms of abuse.

“It shocked me to learn that 1 in 5 women in Ireland suffer abuse in a relationship by the time they are 25. These women need help, support, and understanding.

“A lot of women, unfortunately, don’t know how to ask for help, where to get help, or sometimes they’re not even sure that they need help, because abusive relationships can be so blinding.

“Goss.ie has the largest share of voice in Ireland for females on Instagram alone, so it is my prerogative that women on our social media channels and on our website learn about abusive relationships and understand how to get help for themselves or for others who are suffering.”