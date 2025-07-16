Family who won €250m jackpot speak out as they claim Ireland’s biggest ever EuroMillions prize

The winners of the €250m EuroMillions jackpot have finally spoken out, after collecting their winnings.

The family syndicate, who wish to remain anonymous, have revealed how they discovered they had won the massive prize after one family member bought a ticket at Clifford’s Centra in Co. Cork.

“I saw the sign at the till that the EuroMillions jackpot was €250 million,” the family member said. “Although I’m a regular player, I hadn’t bought a ticket for the last two draws. I picked one up and honestly, didn’t think much of it.”

The family member didn’t realise they had won until they were watching RTÉ News and it was announced that the EuroMillions jackpot had been won by someone in Ireland.

“So naturally, I got my ticket and scanned it on the National Lottery app, and a message popped up, ‘You’ve won big, contact the National Lottery.’

“Obviously, this wasn’t a message that I was used to seeing, so I must have checked it 4 more times, I just couldn’t believe my eyes,” they told the Irish Examiner.

“I ran upstairs to my wife who had just gone to bed and woke her up.”

“We both checked the numbers multiple times on the website. We sat at the edge of the bed, saying ‘Oh my god’ over and over – I reckon we said it about 50 times. We were in total shock, complete disbelief.”

The family said they would not let the win change them, but admitted that they’re already eyeing up some big purchases.”

“We’re already looking at holiday homes somewhere in the sun,” one family member confessed.

“We’re absolutely going on a family holiday. We love to travel and there’s so many amazing trips we’ve always dreamed of that we can now make a reality.”

“We’re planning to remain in Ireland, and we promised ourselves that we won’t let this win change us,” they said.

The lucky winners also said they plan on helping extended family members and close friends, and insisted they would be donating to charities close to their hearts.

“We also feel incredibly fortunate now to be in a position where we can buy homes for our children too,” they added.

This is the largest prize ever won in Ireland, and is the 18th win of the EuroMillions jackpot in this country since it started in 2004.

Their winning numbers were 13, 22, 23, 44, 49 – Lucky Stars 3 and 5.