F1 champion Max Verstappen finally confirms his future with Red Bull after Christian Horner exit

Max Verstappen has put an end to speculation about his future by confirming he will remain with Red Bull for the 2026 Formula One season.

The four-time world champion, whose current contract runs through 2028, had drawn interest from Mercedes and was believed to be weighing his options.

However, speaking at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen made it clear that he never intended to leave.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

“I’ve never really said anything about it because I was just focused on talking to the team about how we can improve our performance, future ideas for next year as well. And that’s why I have nothing really to add ever,” Verstappen explained.

“But yeah, I think it’s time to basically stop all the rumours. And for me, it’s always been quite clear that I was staying anyway.”

He added that his ongoing involvement in car development discussions at Red Bull reflected his commitment: “I think that was also the general feeling in the team anyway, because we were always in discussions about what we could do with the car.

“And I think when you’re not interested in staying, then you also stop talking about these kind of things. And I never did.”

The news comes just weeks after Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner was brutally fired from his role, amid speculation of a rift between him and the Verstappen family.

Verstappen’s decision effectively locks in Red Bull’s driver lineup for next season and also clarifies Mercedes’ path forward, suggesting George Russell and rising star Kimi Antonelli are there to stay.

Russell, who had anticipated Verstappen staying at Red Bull, said he’s in no rush to finalise a new deal.

“Whenever we come to an agreement we will get it done but it has to work for both of us,” Russell said. “Something we need to think about. What do they want and what do I want?”