Everything you need to know about the Listeria outbreak as hundreds of ready-made meals are recalled

Hundreds of ready-made meals have been recalled as a result of an “extensive outbreak” of listeriosis.

As of yesterday, there were nine confirmed instances of listeria and one death, which are connected to a food recall that affected more than 141 ready-to-eat meals.

A recall notice was issued by the Food Safety Authority (FSAI) because of the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

What is Listeria?

Listeria is a bacterium found in a number of places, including water, sewage, soil, animals and rotting vegetation.

The ingestion of something contaminated with Listeria can lead to the illness Listeriosis.

Vegetables tainted by the soil or manure used as fertiliser are two ways it might enter food.

Meat or dairy products from animals that carry Listeria may become contaminated since these animals might carry the disease without showing symptoms.

Under refrigeration, the bacteria can multiply and live. However, it can be eliminated by making sure food is cooked through and served hot.

What are the common symptoms?

Common symptoms of listeriosis include a high temperature, aches and pains, chills and diarrhoea.

Additionally, pregnant women who have the infection may have stomachaches or notice a decrease in the baby’s normal movement.

The infection may cause young toddlers to become irritable or have a decreased appetite.

Who is most at risk of infection?

People who are especially susceptible to infection typically have serious infections.

According to the FSAI, this includes pregnant women, elderly individuals, and those with pre-existing medical issues.

Antibiotics can be used to treat listeriosis, but according to the HSE, the infection can be fatal even with treatment, especially in older adults.

How serious is the infection?

According to the FSAI, cases of the infection are rare and are very rarely diagnosed in healthy children and adults.

The incubation period, the time between getting infected and symptoms appearing, ranges between three and 70 days.

In severe situations, the bacteria enter the bloodstream and can travel to the central nervous system, where they can cause meningitis.

The FSAI states that pregnant women who are infected may only have mild flu-like symptoms or no symptoms at all.

What can I do to avoid becoming ill?

According to the FSAI, ways to avoid the bacteria include washing your hands before you eat, washing your hands before preparing food, making “safe food choices”, and cooking food properly.

“Low-risk foods” include thoroughly cooked food, canned foods, fresh cooked fish, pasteurised foods, mains water from the public supply and packaged pasteurised fruit juices “from reputable manufacturers.”

Among the “higher-risk foods” are foods handled a lot after being cooked, including loose or packaged sliced meats, sandwiches or salads, and foods eaten after their use-by date.

For more information on Listeriosis and Listeria, visit the FSAI.