Everything you need to know about presidential candidates Catherine Connolly and Heather Humpreys ahead of casting your vote

As Ireland prepares to elect its next President in October 2025, the political landscape is taking shape in what promises to be a significant and symbolic election.

The President of Ireland (Uachtarán na hÉireann) is elected directly by the people of Ireland for a term of 7 years. The President can then run for re-election for another 7-year term, but may not serve more than 2 terms.

The current President is Michael D. Higgins, who was inaugurated on 11 November 2011 and re-elected in October 2018.

Here’s everything we know so far about the candidates, the campaign, and the issues shaping the 2025 presidential election.

When Is the Election?

Polling will take place on Friday, 24 October 2025, between 7am and 10pm.

A presidential election must take place in the 60 days before the term of the current president ends on 11 November 2025.

Ireland’s next President will help represent our country on the world stage and serve as a moral voice at home, so make sure you’re ready to have your say and use your vote.

The Candidates

Only two candidates have made it onto the final ballot – Independent candidate Catherine Connolly and Fine Gael candidate Heather Humphreys.

Each brings a distinct background and political approach to the race.

Heather Humphreys (Fine Gael)

Heather Humphreys is a former Minister for Social Protection and has previously held several key cabinet positions, including those related to rural affairs and community development.

Her presidential campaign is centred on the promise of being a “unifying force” for the nation. She has committed to “bringing the Áras to the people” and has publicly pledged to re-learn Irish in the Gaeltacht if elected, signalling a strong emphasis on cultural inclusion and national pride. Her strengths lie in her extensive ministerial experience, her national visibility, and the strong organisational backing of Fine Gael. Asked why she would be a better president than Catherine Connolly, Heather Humphreys said she “brings a lot of experience.” She said she wants this country to be inclusive and stated she is not “far-left or far right.” She added that she is a “centre ground person” like many in Ireland, and while “I do not promise perfection, I promise I will not let you down.”

Catherine Connolly (Independent, supported by Sinn Féin, Labour, the Social Democrats)

Catherine Connolly is a sitting TD for Galway West and a former Leas-Cheann Comhairle (Deputy Speaker) of the Dáil.

Known for her principled and progressive approach to politics, she has long been an advocate for social justice, climate action, housing rights, and political accountability.

Running as an independent candidate, Catherine has secured the support of several left-leaning parties, including Sinn Féin, Labour, and the Social Democrats.

She has also stated her intention to set an example of transparency in public office, even proposing to allocate part of the president’s salary toward the common good if elected.

Independent candidate Catherine Connolly stated why she would be a better President than Heather Humphreys at the final presidental debate, and said: “I believe that I have the characteristics to make a President. I have the characteristics that reflect what the people value in Ireland want, care, compassion and solidarity, standing with those that have less.”

How does the Presidential Election work?

The election must take place within 60 days before the current President’s term of office expires.

If the current President resigns, becomes incapacitated, is removed or dies, then an election must be held within the following 60 days.

Voting is by secret ballot and based on proportional representation by the single transferable vote.

Most people will vote in person at their local polling station. Postal voting is available to certain people who may be unable to vote in person.

If only one candidate is nominated for the office of President, an election is not needed.

This happened in November 2004, when Mary McAleese was inaugurated as President for a second term without an election, as she was the only candidate.

How To Vote

Once you’re successfully registered: You’ll receive a polling card in the post before the election, confirming your voting details.

The polling information card includes: your elector number, the name of the polling station where you will go to vote, a formal statement explaining which election you will be voting in; and the opening and closing times of your polling station.

On election day, go to your assigned polling station with a valid ID and cast your vote.

Polling stations are often local schools or community buildings that are close to your registered address.

If you do not receive a polling information card, that does not mean that you cannot vote. You can use www.checktheregister.ie or you can call your local authority to see if you are on the register, and where your polling station is.

It is very important to remember that you can only vote at the polling station listed on your polling information card. You don’t need to bring your polling information card with you to vote but you must bring a form of valid ID.

To vote in the Irish presidential election, you must: Be an Irish citizen, be aged 18 or over on polling day, and be ordinarily resident in Ireland.

Unlike local or European elections in Ireland, only Irish citizens can vote for the President.

Permanent residents, EU citizens, and British citizens living in Ireland are not eligible to vote in the presidential election unless they hold Irish citizenship.

See everything you need to know about how to vote here.