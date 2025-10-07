Everything we know so far about the Budget 2026

The Budget 2026 will finally be revealed today.

On Tuesday afternoon, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers will unveil the coalition’s first budget since last year’s general election.

Budget 2026 will deliver an overall package worth €9.4 billion, comprising of €7.9 billion for spending measures and €1.5 billion for tax cuts.

Taxation

A reduced 9% VAT rate for restaurants will take effect from July 2026 to support employment in the hospitality sector.

Even if hotels are excluded, the full-year cost will exceed €650 million, taking a significant share of the tax package. Introducing the measure later in the year will lower next year’s cost to about €240 million.

Minister Donohoe has confirmed no changes to personal income tax, with the focus instead on supporting jobs and investment.

Other VAT measures include:

A 9% VAT rate on new apartments to encourage development (€250 million)

An extension of the reduced VAT rate on household electricity and gas bills (€254 million)

Welfare

Core weekly welfare payments will rise by €10.

While the once-off lump-sum payments are unlikely to return, a double Christmas bonus remains on the table.

Plans for a second-tier child benefit for families most in need have been postponed. Minister for Social Protection Dara Calleary said the scheme will not be ready in time but could feature in next year’s budget.

Other welfare measures include:

Child benefit up €8 (under 12) and €16 (over 12)

Back-to-school allowances extended to children aged 2–3

Fuel allowance eligibility widened to include working family payment recipients

Working family payment thresholds up €60

Carer’s allowance income disregard rising by €375 to €1,000 (single) and €2,000 (couples)

Cost of Living

The Government has faced criticism for discontinuing the once-off electricity credits that helped households manage energy bills.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said, “There will be supports in the budget for those most in need.”

Additional support is likely to come via the fuel allowance, possibly through higher payments, a longer payment period, or wider eligibility.

The reduced VAT rate on energy — due to expire at the end of October — will be extended, helping ease financial pressure on households.

Housing and Rent

The Help-to-Buy scheme for first-time buyers will continue. The €1,000 renters’ tax credit will also be extended through 2026.

Additional housing-related tax measures include:

Reduced corporation tax for builders of cost-rental apartments

Continuation of the reduced VAT rate on new apartment sales

Mortgage interest tax relief will continue for two years, but taper down in 2026 — €1,250 in 2025, and €625 in 2026.

Childcare and Disabilities

Disability services will be a central part of the 2026 budget – with a half-a-billion increase in the budget for the area, which had an allocation of €3.2bn this year.

This will be used for more staff, more residential places, more adult day places and make some contribution towards assessments.

The budget will also fund thousands of additional childcare places, extend the “Building Blocks” scheme for creche expansion, and increase support for State-led childcare facilities.

Education

After lengthy negotiations, the education budget is set to include:

A new DEIS+ programme for schools in areas of highest disadvantage

860 new special education teachers and 1,700 new SNAs

A new Education Therapy Service providing supports directly in special schools

Increased school funding for both primary and post-primary levels

Third-Level Education

Budget 2026 will introduce a permanent €500 reduction in the €3,000 annual student contribution fee — the first permanent cut in decades.

Other measures include:

Raising the income threshold for SUSI grants to €120,000, potentially benefiting 20,000 more students

Increased investment in apprenticeships

Transport

Public transport fares will remain 20% lower next year, maintaining the across-the-board fare cut introduced previously.

Justice

Funding will provide for:

1,000 new Gardaí in 2026

Body cameras, victim support, and youth diversion initiatives

Expanded domestic violence programmes

Additional resources to speed up immigration processing

Arts, Sport and Communication

The Basic Income for Artists scheme will become permanent, following a successful pilot. Around 2,000 applications are expected initially, with gradual expansion.

Additional allocations include:

€10 million for sport

€15 million for An Post

€33 million for the National Broadband Plan

Health

The health budget will total €27.3 billion, an increase of €1.5 billion on 2025.

While part of this will maintain existing services, funding will also target:

Regional equity of access

Shorter waiting times

Public health initiatives

Mental health services

Productivity improvements across the system

Climate and Energy

The budget includes €558 million for SEAI residential and community energy upgrades, including solar PV grants — an €89 million increase on last year.

Carbon tax increases will proceed as scheduled.