Everything we know about the two Irish presidential election candidates ahead of final debate

As Ireland prepares to elect its next President in October 2025, the political landscape is taking shape in what promises to be a significant and symbolic election.

With current President Michael D. Higgins concluding his second and final term, a new face will soon occupy Áras an Uachtaráin.

Here’s everything we know so far about the candidates, the campaign, and the issues shaping the 2025 presidential election.

When Is the Election?

Polling will take place on Friday, 24 October 2025, between 7am and 10pm.

A presidential election must take place in the 60 days before the term of the current president ends on 11 November 2025.

The Candidates

Only two candidates have made it onto the final ballot — the smallest number since 1990.

Each brings a distinct background and political approach to the race.

Heather Humphreys (Fine Gael)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heather Humphreys (@heatherhumphreys_)

Heather Humphreys is a former Minister for Social Protection and has previously held several key cabinet positions, including those related to rural affairs and community development.

Her presidential campaign is centred on the promise of being a “unifying force” for the nation.

She has committed to “bringing the Áras to the people” and has publicly pledged to re-learn Irish in the Gaeltacht if elected, signalling a strong emphasis on cultural inclusion and national pride.

Her strengths lie in her extensive ministerial experience, her national visibility, and the strong organisational backing of Fine Gael.

However, her role in government may also prove to be a double-edged sword.

As a senior figure in a sitting administration, she could face criticism over ongoing national challenges, particularly in areas such as housing and healthcare.

Catherine Connolly (Independent, supported by Sinn Féin, Labour, the Social Democrats)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Catherine Connolly (@catherine.connollytd)

Catherine Connolly is a sitting TD for Galway West and a former Leas-Cheann Comhairle (Deputy Speaker) of the Dáil.

Known for her principled and progressive approach to politics, she has long been an advocate for social justice, climate action, housing rights, and political accountability.

Running as an independent candidate, Catherine has secured the support of several left-leaning parties, including Sinn Féin, Labour, and the Social Democrats.

She has also stated her intention to set an example of transparency in public office, even proposing to allocate part of the president’s salary toward the common good if elected.

Her cross-party support on the left gives her a broad base of organisational energy and ideological alignment.

However, her outspoken and activist style, while popular with many voters, may not resonate as strongly with centrists or more conservative sections of the electorate.

What Happened To The Third Candidate, Jim Gavin?

On October 6, Fianna Fáil presidential election candidate Jim Gavin announced he would be withdrawing from the race.

The news came after a controversial interview during RTÉ’s presidential debate, where he was asked about an allegation made by a former tenant.

It was stated by The Irish Independent that a renter who left his Smithfield property in 2009 kept paying rent in error and that, despite several attempts to get their money back, they were not given back their €3,300.

During the interview, he neither confirmed nor denied the allegation, insisting he would “look into it.”

“It was over 16 years ago, a very stressful time for the family. I’m looking into it. I will deal with it with that, with urgency,” he said, continuing: “If it happened, I’m very sorry that it happened.”

In a statement announcing his withdrawal, he said recent days gave him “cause to reflect,” continuing: “I made a mistake that was not in keeping with my character and the standards I set myself. I am now taking steps to address the matter.”

“I have also thought long and hard about the potential impact of the ongoing campaign on the well-being of my family and friends.”

“Taking all these considerations on board, I have decided to withdraw from the presidential election contest with immediate effect and return to the arms of my family.”

How does the Presidential Election work?

The election must take place within 60 days before the current President’s term of office expires.

If the current President resigns, becomes incapacitated, is removed or dies, then an election must be held within the following 60 days.

Voting is by secret ballot and based on proportional representation by the single transferable vote.

Most people will vote in person at their local polling station. Postal voting is available to certain people who may be unable to vote in person.

If only one candidate is nominated for the office of President, an election is not needed.

This happened in November 2004, when Mary McAleese was inaugurated as President for a second term without an election, as she was the only candidate.