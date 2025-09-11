Everything we know about the assassination of Charlie Kirk as manhunt continues

On Wednesday afternoon, conservative influencer Charlie Kirk was shot dead while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University when he was shot in the neck. According to reports, he was transported to a hospital, where he underwent surgery, but later died due to his injuries. Details are still emerging, but here’s what we know so far.

What happened?

On Wednesday afternoon, the 31-year-old sat beneath a white gazebo at Utah Valley University (UVU) as he spoke to a crowd of about 3,000 people.

According to reports, at the time, he was responding to a question regarding gun violence.

An audience member asked: “Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?”

“Too many,” replied Charlie, as the questioner asked if he knew how many mass shooters there had been in that time.

“Counting or not counting gang violence?” was his reply, before a single shot rang out.

One eyewitness told reporters: “I heard a loud shot, a loud bang and then I saw his body actually – in slow motion – kind of fall over. We all dropped to the ground, and I want to say we sat like that for about 30 to 45 seconds, and then everyone around us got up and started running.”

The 31-year-old was then rushed to the hospital, and hours later, US President Trump confirmed his death on a post for Truth Social.

The Manhunt

Subject in custody for the Charlie Kirk murder has been released, according to the FBI.

Investigation continues. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 11, 2025

According to Senior National Correspondent for News Nation Brian Entin, the FBI has released the suspect who was in custody for the murder, as the investigation continues.

The state police reported that two men were detained and one was interrogated by law enforcement, but they were both later released.

Law enforcement officials have reported that the suspect was “dressed in dark clothing,” and the shot had been fired from the roof of a building located near the courtyard.

BBC Verify has been looking into social media videos that claim to show a figure on a university building’s roof following the attack.

The figure on the roof was approximately 130m (142 yards) away from where Charlie Kirk was sitting.

What has been said?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump)

In a statement to Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote: “The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No-one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”

“He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me.”

Former President Joe Biden wrote on X: “There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk’s family and loved ones,” while Barak Obama wrote: “We don’t yet know what motivated the person who shot and killed Charlie Kirk, but this kind of despicable violence has no place in our democracy. Michelle and I will be praying for Charlie’s family tonight, especially his wife Erika and their two young children.”

Who Was Charlie Kirk?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk1776)

Kirk was a close ally of President Trump and one of the most well-known conservative activists and media figures in the United States.

He frequently visited the White House and was a guest during Trump’s inauguration.

He co-founded Turning Point USA (TPUSA), a student organisation that seeks to spread conservative ideas among liberal US colleges, when he was eighteen years old in 2012.

He gained notoriety for hosting outdoor debates on college campuses across the nation and responding to quick-fire questions in his distinctive “change-my-mind” style.

His daily podcast and social media feed provide an overview of the topics he frequently spoke about, which included faith and family values, as well as gun rights and climate change.