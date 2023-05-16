Everyone is saying the same thing about WhatsApp’s new ‘Chat Lock’ feature

WhatsApp is launching a brand new feature, which will allow users to lock and hide conversations.

Chat Lock will remove a chat thread from the app’s homepage, and place it into a new folder that can only be opened by a password or biometric, such as facial recognition or a fingerprint.

In a statement, Meta said Chat Lock on WhatsApp “lets you protect your most intimate conversations behind one more layer of security.”

The new feature will also automatically hide the contents of that chat in notifications too.

Meta said: “We believe this feature will be great for people who share their phones from time to time with a family member, or in moments where someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra-special chat arrives.”

“You can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the lock option. To reveal these chats, slowly pull down on your inbox and enter your password or biometric.”

“Over the next few months, we’re going to be adding more options for Chat Lock, including locks for companion devices and creating a custom password for your chats so that you can use a unique password different from your phone’s.”

While the new feature has been welcomed by WhatsApp users, some have pointed out that Chat Lock could be used for negative purposes.

Social media users have claimed the feature will make it easier to hide affairs, making it easier for people to cheat on their partners.

Chat Lock will be rolled out globally from today.

Ah another way for sleazy people to cheat and keep people a secret even more. — Katarina Achadinha (@mrachadinha) May 15, 2023

WhatsApp will now let you lock and hide ‘intimate conversations’ cheaters have a whole new way to cheat 🙄 🥴 — Jessie 🦝 (@Jellbellsaurus) May 16, 2023

WhatsApp out here helping y’all cheat more with the new update — 🪴PlantGoddess🪴🇦🇬🇯🇲 (@tajmahal268) May 15, 2023