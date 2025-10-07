Ad
Everyone is saying the same as the Budget 2026 is announced

Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
The Budget for 2026 has been announced, and everyone is talking about it.

On Tuesday afternoon, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers unveiled the coalition’s first budget since last year’s general election.

Budget 2026 will deliver an overall package worth €9.4 billion, comprising €8.1 billion for spending measures and €1.3 billion for tax cuts.

The government is shifting away from large one‑off cost‑of‑living measures, instead favouring more permanent, targeted changes.

Some more specific changes that have been announced are adjustments in band ceilings to ease pressure on lower-income workers and a reduction in VAT for certain sectors (food, catering, hairdressing) from 13.5% to 9% from mid‑2026.

For third-level students, a permanent reduction of €500 has been announced.

However, many have said the reduction is actually an increase in disguise, as last year there was a €1000 reduction.

This cut in the permanent student contribution fee follows months of outrage when the government eliminated the three-year-old, temporary €1,000 stipend.

Student organisations characterised the reversal during the summer as a “slap in the face” for families that are still struggling with high living expenses and rent, while opposition parties charged that ministers had abandoned a crucial program-for-government agreement.

See below how Irish people are reacting:

