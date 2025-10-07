Everyone is saying the same as the Budget 2026 is announced

The Budget for 2026 has been announced, and everyone is talking about it.

On Tuesday afternoon, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers unveiled the coalition’s first budget since last year’s general election.

Budget 2026 will deliver an overall package worth €9.4 billion, comprising €8.1 billion for spending measures and €1.3 billion for tax cuts.

The government is shifting away from large one‑off cost‑of‑living measures, instead favouring more permanent, targeted changes.

Some more specific changes that have been announced are adjustments in band ceilings to ease pressure on lower-income workers and a reduction in VAT for certain sectors (food, catering, hairdressing) from 13.5% to 9% from mid‑2026.

For third-level students, a permanent reduction of €500 has been announced.

However, many have said the reduction is actually an increase in disguise, as last year there was a €1000 reduction.

This cut in the permanent student contribution fee follows months of outrage when the government eliminated the three-year-old, temporary €1,000 stipend.

Student organisations characterised the reversal during the summer as a “slap in the face” for families that are still struggling with high living expenses and rent, while opposition parties charged that ministers had abandoned a crucial program-for-government agreement.

See below how Irish people are reacting:

Theyre selling a €500 increase in student fees as a €500 reduction.

Utterly shameless. Anti-young person budget yet again from @FineGael @fiannafailparty Students and young workers need to fight back in unions, on streets + in student movement! Gov can be beaten #Budget2026 — Cllr Conor Reddy 🇵🇸 (@ConorReddy95) October 7, 2025

Shame on this Government for increasing student fees by €500 and going against their own programme for Government. FG and FF equally responsible for this and they’re trying to dress it up as a cut which is an outright lie and a kick in the teeth to families and students. https://t.co/PZ5nu5BxQF — Laura Harmon (@LauraHarmon01) October 7, 2025

Budget 2026: What It Means for Irish Families & Workers 💸 Take-home pay barely rises — small tax tweaks won’t keep up with the cost of living. ⚡ Energy & carbon costs go up — your bills get higher, while big companies get breaks. 🏡 Rent and property costs still bite — no… pic.twitter.com/1uKovjHeAw — James Donnelly (@JamesDonnellySF) October 7, 2025

A Budget for Developers and Corporations. Budget 2026 hands tax cuts to global giants like Starbucks, McDonald’s, and Burger King — and to big property developers — while working families get no support to help with the cost of living crisis, they are hit again with higher… — John Brady TD (@johnbradysf) October 7, 2025

A €500 college fee reduction is not progress. Budget 2026’s announcement of a €500 permanent cut to college fees falls far short of the €1,000 reductions students and families had come to rely on in recent years. This is not just a financial shortfall, it’s a breach of trust. — NYCI (@nycinews) October 7, 2025