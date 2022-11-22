Eurovision announces MAJOR change ahead of 2023 contest

Eurovision have announced a major change ahead of the 2023 contest.

In July, the Eurovision Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced that the United Kingdom would host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, after Sam Ryder came runner-up in the 2022 contest.

The news came after the EBU’s June announcement which stated that the 2022 winners Ukraine could not host next year’s song contest due to the ongoing war in the country.

Now, Eurovision have announced a major shake-up to the voting system ahead of next year’s song contest.

On Tuesday, their official Twitter account wrote: “Viewers alone will decide the Semi-Final results.”

They added that the “Jury/Viewers still decide the Grand Final results,” and that the “Rest of the World invited to vote too.”

Last month, Eurovision confirmed Liverpool as the 2023 host city.

2023 will mark the ninth time the UK has hosted the Eurovision Song Contest in its 67-year-history – more than any other country.

The semi-finals will be held on May 9 and 11, while the final will be held on Saturday, May 13.