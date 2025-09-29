Elf Town to return to RDS Dublin & Galway Racecourse for 2025

Forget pop-up grottos and tinsel-draped sheds, Elf Town is Ireland’s only Christmas experience built with the ambition, scale, and incredible level of detail to match any world-class Christmas production.

Every set within the enormous Dublin and Galway locations is hand-crafted, every character fully realised, and every child’s journey designed to feel truly magical from start to finish.

With over €3.7 million invested this year, the most to date, Elf Town 2025 is set to be the best yet.

Following a sell-out season in 2024 that welcomed more than 113,000 visitors, Elf Town returns in 2025, opening at Dublin’s RDS on Saturday November 15th and at Galway Racecourse on Friday November 21st, running until Christmas Eve.

Tickets start from €19.95 for adults and €29.95 for children. For the first time, families can now spread the cost with newly introduced payment plans, making the experience more accessible as demand continues to rise.

The 2025 season will also see Elf Town RDS open seven days a week for the first time, in response to growing demand.

The magic of Elf Town begins long before families arrive, as every child will receive their very own Golden Ticket in the post, a sparkling invitation that grants entry to the experience.

For an extra touch of magic, families can also add a personalised letter inviting each child to Elf Town and also a postcard from Santa under the tree on Christmas morning, and beautifully illustrated maps to build the excitement at home.

On arrival, children are welcomed at the Elf-ification Station, where they are transformed into honorary elves with a hat, name badge, and an official Elf Passport ready to be stamped along the way.

From there, families embark on an entirely immersive adventure through Elf Town’s magical worlds, meeting colourful characters and exploring breathtaking sets.