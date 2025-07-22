Dublin City Council reveals new plan to stop people ‘groping’ famous Molly Malone statue

Dublin City Council has revealed a new plan to stop people “groping” the famous Molly Malone statue.

In an effort to discourage inappropriate touching of the monument, the Council is preparing to install flowerbeds around the statue in the coming weeks.

The measure follows ongoing issues with visitors rubbing the statue’s chest — a practice that has left the bronze figure visibly discoloured and caused structural damage from people climbing onto the base for photographs.

When I was in Dublin a few weeks ago, I went to see this so-called new tradition of groping the Molly Malone statue. These photos were taken within the first five minutes I was there. This isn’t a Dublin tradition, it’s tourists. Leave Molly alone. @coreykilgannon pic.twitter.com/PeXPAO2Osk — John McDonagh (@Cabtivist) June 23, 2025

Earlier this year, the Council trialled a week-long stewarding program to deter such behaviour.

Although the initiative saw some success, it proved unsustainable as a long-term solution.

“While people did respond to requests from stewards not to touch the statue, when it was not being patrolled the groping quickly resumed,” said Dublin City Council Arts Officer Ray Yeates.

“It appears the practice of rubbing the breast area of Molly Malone has now become ingrained, and having the statue patrolled daily is not a sustainable solution.”

The new plan involves surrounding the statue with flowerbeds to act as a physical and visual barrier, making it more difficult to climb the plinth.

This will coincide with summer restoration work to repair the statue and stabilise its base.

A similar method was used last year to reduce antisocial behaviour at the Dublin Portal, where individuals had been climbing the structure and engaging in inappropriate acts.

Raising the height of the Molly Malone statue was considered but ultimately dismissed due to high costs, with estimates exceeding €100,000.

Mr Yeates added: “I don’t want people to touch the statue at all. Where people are touching it, it is disturbing for some people, for others it’s not, but the damage to the statue is the main reason we don’t want this to go on.”

Dublin City Council is still in the process of consulting with various departments before giving final approval but aims to begin the flowerbed installation shortly.