Dublin Camogie captain addresses ongoing skorts controversy: ‘We’re sick of people telling us what we have to wear’

Dublin Camogie captain Aisling Maher has addressed the ongoing skorts controversy concerning players being forced to wear skorts rather than shorts on the pitch.

This comes after the Camogie Association announced that it will be calling a Special Congress on 22 May at Croke Park to try and resolve the issue.

A vote will be held on the introduction of a rule to give players the option of wearing either skorts or shorts on the pitch – if passed, it will go into effect almost immediately.

This controversy was further ignited last week when camogie players from Dublin and Kilkenny were forced to change into skorts before their Leinster semi-final in Blanchardstown, Dublin, after turning up in shorts in protest.

Appearing on Ireland AM this morning, Aisling began by saying that Camogie players are “not being heard, we’re not being listened to.”

“They’re off developing a better skort when we want the option of wearing shorts. Everybody’s probably heard at this point we had our vote in Congress last year, 2024, with the vote on two motions – one to introduce to option of wearing shorts and the second to replace the skort.”

“Both were defeated separately in Congress last year. Huge frustration obviously from a player perspective. Last year seeing that not go through because it had been an issue in playing rules for the last number of years.”

The Co-Chair of the Gaelic Players Association explained that there is “often a disconnect between how the delegates vote and how the players feel.”

A year on from these issues being brought to Congress, a Gaelic Players Association survey has highlighted how 70% of players surveyed experienced discomfort while wearing a skort.

Aisling feels that it has “unfortunately” come to the stage where female athletes aren’t being “listened to or respected.”

“We want to wear shorts and we’re sick of people telling us what we have to wear when we’re playing our sport.”

Later on in the show, Chairperson of the Oireachtas Committee of Sport and TD Alan Kelly revealed that this is “the most ridiculous thing” he’s “ever” had to intervene in.

He said: “This should be sorted out immediately. I shouldn’t have to have a situation where I go to my committee members and say, ‘Look, we have to bring in the Camogie Association and ask them why they’re treating players like this.'”

“The Camogie Association have done a lot of good things. There’s some good change they’ve brought around in relation to actual games and everything […] if they don’t respect the players… they don’t have an organisation.”

Since the initial protest, Cork and Waterford players have planned to wear shorts in Saturday’s Munster senior camogie final.

If these players are asked to change to skorts, they will refuse to do so, even if it risks the game being canceled.

In relation to the Special Congress being held, the Camogie Association said in a statement: “The decision on whether this motion is adopted will rest with the Congress delegates (delegates represent all members of the Association including all of our players).”

“The Association had proposed to deal with this issue at next year’s Congress but having listened to player feedback, the Association recognises that waiting until 2026 is not acceptable for many.”

“Although similar motions did not pass at the 2024 Congress, the Association is committed to representing the voices of players who wish to have a choice in their playing attire. If the motion(s) passes, the new rule(s) – allowing the option to wear skorts or shorts – would take effect from May 24th 2025.”