Drive to Survive star announces shock departure from F1 team

F1 Team Principal Mattia Binotto has announced his shock departure from Ferrari.

The 53-year-old, who has been at the helm of the Italian team since 2019, announced his resignation on Tuesday.

“With the regret that this entails, I have decided to conclude my collaboration with Ferrari, he said.

Mattia continued: “I am leaving a company that I love, which I have been part of for 28 years, with the serenity that comes from the conviction that I have made every effort to achieve the objectives set.”

“I leave a united and growing team. A strong team, ready, I’m sure, to achieve the highest goals, to which I wish all the best for the future. I think it is right to take this step at this time as hard as this decision has been for me.”

“I would like to thank all the people at the Gestione Sportiva who have shared this journey with me, made up of difficulties but also of great satisfaction.”

Sky Sports News have reported that Frédéric Vassuer, who is the Team Principal of Alfa Romeo will join Ferrari.

Mattia will leave his role as Team Principal on December 31, and the team are expected to appoint his replacement in early 2023, before pre-season testing begins on February 23.

Ferrari fans became frustrated in the latter half of the 2022 season due to the team’s repeated strategy errors.

The Italian team had a promising start to the season, with Charles Leclerc a front-runner to snatch the World Driver’s Championship from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen; however, the team failed to win any of the final 11 races on the calendar.

Charles finished second overall in the WDC with 308 points, behind Max’s whopping 454 points.

Meanwhile, Ferrari finished second in the Constructor’s Championship with 554 points, behind Red Bull’s 759 points.