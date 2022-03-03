Daughter of missing woman Bernadette Connolly confirms her body has been found

The body of Dublin woman Bernadette Connolly has been found, almost two months after she went missing.

The 45-year-old was last seen on Donabate Beach in North County Dublin on January 7th, 2022.

Bernadette’s daughter Jade, who has been desperately searching for her mother over the past two months, confirmed the devastating news on social media today.

She wrote: “I write this message with a heavy heart.. My family and I have received tragic news that a woman’s body was recovered from a beach in Blackpool UK and it is confirmed to be my beloved mam Bernadette Connolly.”

“We will always remember her smile, strong character, and love. Mam and I have had 30 years together, for that I am grateful, and our memories will live forever.”

“This experience has been incredibly difficult for us and we couldn’t have done it alone.”

“From day one my family and I received so much unconditional and tireless support across the nation and worldwide, for which we can’t express enough gratitude.”

“As her daughter, I truly know I did all I could in my power to find her.”

“We prayed for people to light a path to bring her home and we’re so grateful to have her back and can now lay her to rest.”

“This is a tragedy that no family should ever have to bare, we please ask that you respect our privacy during this time of grieving. Forever grateful, Jade & Family.”

