Daughter of missing woman Bernadette Connolly appeals for more information – three weeks after her disappearance

The Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on Bernadette Connolly, who has been missing for three weeks.

The 45-year-old was last seen on Donabate Beach in North County Dublin on January 7th, and officers are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen her.

Since she went missing, Bernadette’s daughter Jade has been desperately searching for her mother, and appealing for information on social media.

Bernadette is described as slim, 5 foot 6, with hazel eyes and long black hair.

She was wearing a black Nike training top, black Nike leggings, black trainers with a white sole, and a black woolly bobble hat when she went missing.

In her latest posts on Instagram, Jade has also pointed out that her mam had “perfect teeth”, and it’s understood she was carrying a dark pink towel.

Appealing to her 54.2k followers, Bernadette’s heartbroken daughter has urged people to come forward with any information, even if it’s the “slightest thing”.

Jade wrote: “If there is anyone out there even with the slightest thing, just say it. Don’t think it’s not worth saying.”

“Is that pink towel that’s believed to be my mams jogging any memories from the Malahide side?? Or the people who actually walked Donabate beach that day??”

“And please say her name… a simple thing… that could actually change everything.”

Bernadette was last seen when she was dropped off by a taxi at the Shoreline Hotel, Donabate, and walked towards the entrance to the beach.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being urged to speak with Gardaí or contact Swords Garda station on 01 666 4700.

Gardaí will be at Donabate Beach between 11am and 4pm today, and are looking to speak to anyone that may have been on the beach the day she went missing on January 7th.