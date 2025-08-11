Cristiano Ronaldo and longterm partner Georgina Rodríguez announce their engagement

Cristiano Ronaldo and his longterm partner Georgina Rodríguez have announced their engagement.

The couple, who have been an item since 2016, shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday evening.

Georgina posted a photo showing off her massive diamond ring, alongside the caption, “Sí, quiero. En esta y en todas mis vidas,” which translates to, “Yes I do. In this and in all my lives.”

The couple are currently based in Riyadh, after the striker moved from Manchester United to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr after inking a £173m-a-year deal with the club.

The pair began dating in 2016, and are parents to a 7-year-old daughter named Alana, and 3-year-old daughter Bella.

The sports star is also father to son Cristiano Jr., 15, and twins Mateo and Eva, 7, who he welcomed via surrogacy.

In 2022, the couple were devastated by the passing of Bella’s twin brother, who sadly died during childbirth that April.

In a statement at the time, they wrote: “It is with our deepest sadness that we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away.”

“It is the greatest pain that any parent can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.”

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time.”

“Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you,” they added.