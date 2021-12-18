Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Ireland, the government have announced new restrictions coming into place from midnight on Sunday, December 19.

The new measures, that are in place until January 30, include an 8pm closing time for all restaurants and bars – excluding takeaways or delivery services.

This closing time will also apply to hotel bars and restaurants but only for non-residents. Guests staying in hotels can avail of hospitality after 8pm.

Indoor events – including theatre shows and music concerts – should not take place after 8pm. Cinemas must also close at 8pm.

Events held indoors scheduled earlier in the day should limit attendance to 50% of capacity or 1,000 people, whichever is lower. Religious services are exempt.

Outdoor events will also be limited to 50% capacity or 5,000 people, whichever is lower.

Wedding receptions can take place after 8pm, but with a capacity limit of 100 guests.

In regards to close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case, people who have received a booster at least one week ago will have to restrict their movements for 5 days and take three antigen tests.

Those who have not yet received a booster jab must restrict their movement for ten days.

All people arriving into Ireland from overseas will be required to have an antigen or PCR test in line with their vaccination or recovery status.

All passengers arriving into the country are now being advised to conduct antigen testing on a daily basis for a period of five consecutive days commencing on the day of arrival.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it is the “intention” of the Government that schools will reopen as planned in January.

People are still being advised to restrict visits to your home to a maximum of three other households – adding up to a total of four households.

The full range of supports for businesses and workers throughout the pandemic remain in place, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar explaining that The Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme will be paid at the top rate until at least the end of January.

He said other business supports, including the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme, will be reviewed in light of the latest restrictions and announced on Monday. To make sure you get trusted and reliable information on COVID-19 (coronavirus) and on COVID-19 vaccines, visit the HSE.