Cinemas BAN teens from wearing suits to Minions: The Rise Of Gru after viral TikTok trend

Some cinemas in the UK have banned teens from wearing suits to the Minions: The Rise Of Gru film, as a result of a viral TikTok trend.

The trend involves large groups of teenage boys filming themselves going to watch the latest instalment in the Despicable Me franchise dressed in suits.

Some of the so-called ‘Gentle Minions’ even show up to the screenings with bananas, as they are the Minions favourite food.

When the film ends, the group then start cheering and clapping loudly, which some people have said is “disruptive”.

As a result of the trend, an independent cinema in Wadebridge, Cornwall, has banned any unaccompanied children who are wearing suits from watching the film.

In a statement posted on Twitter, The Regal wrote: “We are currently not admitting unaccompanied children wearing suits for ‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru’. This is due to the issues we have encountered over the last two days and it’s associated behaviour.”

A spokesperson for Odeon cinemas said: “Due to a small number of incidents in our cinemas over the weekend we have had to restrict access in some circumstances.”

However, Universal Pictures, which produced the film, has endorsed the #gentleminions trend.

They tweeted “to everyone showing up to @Minions in suits: we see you and we love you.”

