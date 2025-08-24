Ad
HomeNews

Latest Posts

Celebrity-backed grinds school loses hundreds of thousands in first-year blow

Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

A celebrity-backed grinds school, Grinds 360, reportedly lost hundreds of thousands of euros in its first year, according to the Irish Independent. 

The company, backed by celebs such as Brian O’Driscoll, Irish rugby captain Caelan Dorris and Love/Hate actor Peter Coonan, made a €417,844 loss in its first 13 months of business.

Through his ODM and Promotions company, Brian O’Driscol has 3,000 A shares and 3,000 B non-voting shares in Grinds 360, giving him a 6.88% stake in the company.

Brian O’Driscoll | Instagram

Love/Hate actor Peter Coonan is also involved, with his solicitor brother Michael, owning 1,924 non-voting B ordinary shares through their Grant Lodge Holdings company.

Caelan Dorris, meanwhile, has 345 shares, or slightly less than 0.45% of the total number of shares issued.

According to recently submitted financial statements, the Wicklow businessman Brendan Kavanagh, a co-founder of the Grinds 360 company, paid more than €1 million for services rendered by companies he owns.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grinds 360 (@grinds360)

Promising to be a disruptor in the cutthroat grinds business, Grinds 360 aggressively sought out top teachers in the year prior to launch by offering high salaries.

A membership to the grinds service for a full year costs €1,199.

BOD even made an appearance in videos promoting the online platform, drawing a comparison between playing rugby and grinding.

In the clip, he said: “We’re all working on different levels of talent, different levels of intelligence, but the important thing is about turning up, making sure that there’s a consistency to your performance.”

Ad
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL