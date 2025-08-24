Celebrity-backed grinds school loses hundreds of thousands in first-year blow

A celebrity-backed grinds school, Grinds 360, reportedly lost hundreds of thousands of euros in its first year, according to the Irish Independent.

The company, backed by celebs such as Brian O’Driscoll, Irish rugby captain Caelan Dorris and Love/Hate actor Peter Coonan, made a €417,844 loss in its first 13 months of business.

Through his ODM and Promotions company, Brian O’Driscol has 3,000 A shares and 3,000 B non-voting shares in Grinds 360, giving him a 6.88% stake in the company.

Love/Hate actor Peter Coonan is also involved, with his solicitor brother Michael, owning 1,924 non-voting B ordinary shares through their Grant Lodge Holdings company.

Caelan Dorris, meanwhile, has 345 shares, or slightly less than 0.45% of the total number of shares issued.

According to recently submitted financial statements, the Wicklow businessman Brendan Kavanagh, a co-founder of the Grinds 360 company, paid more than €1 million for services rendered by companies he owns.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grinds 360 (@grinds360)

Promising to be a disruptor in the cutthroat grinds business, Grinds 360 aggressively sought out top teachers in the year prior to launch by offering high salaries.

A membership to the grinds service for a full year costs €1,199.

BOD even made an appearance in videos promoting the online platform, drawing a comparison between playing rugby and grinding.

In the clip, he said: “We’re all working on different levels of talent, different levels of intelligence, but the important thing is about turning up, making sure that there’s a consistency to your performance.”