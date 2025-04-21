Celebrities pay tribute after the death of Pope Francis

After the Vatican revealed Pope Francis’ death on Easter Monday at the age of 88, celebrities have publicly paid their respects to him.

Celebrities of various ages and faiths paid tribute to the pontiff on social media, who devoted his “entire life” to serving God and the Church.

One of them, 69-year-old Whoopi Goldberg, recounted a previous encounter with Pope Francis.

Alongside an image of the pair, the Sister Act star wrote: “He was the closest in a long time that seemed to remember that Christ’s love enveloped believer and none believer.”

“He felt more like Pope John the 23rd, who made belief real. Sail on Pope Francis with your love of humanity & Laughter.”

Antonio Banderas, who stated he feels a strong connection to Catholic spirituality despite identifying as an agnostic in 2006, also thought back on his encounter with the Pope.

He wrote: “Pope Francisco has died — a man who, at the head of the Catholic Church, showed kindness, love, and mercy to the neediest people.”

Eva Longoria – who met the pope in 2016 – wrote: “Rest in Peace, Your Holiness Pope Francis. Thank you for being an ally to many of us and speaking up for the marginalised.”

“Your compassion, kindness and humility will always be remembered.”

Revered Richard Coles, a priest from the Church of England, and I’m a Celeb star, shared a throwback photo of the pope in a short tribute to the head of the Catholic Church.

The British reverend tweeted: “Into your hands, O merciful Saviour, we commend your servant Jorge, a sheep of your own fold, a lamb of your own flock, a sinner of your own redeeming.”

“Receive him into the blessed rest of everlasting peace, and the glorious company of the saints in light. Amen. #PopeFrancis.”

In addition, King Charles praised Pope Francis, expressing his “deep sadness” over the news of the pope’s death.

In a statement released by Buckingham Palace, Charles said: “My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis.”

“Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.”

“His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others,” He continued.

“His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world.”

It continued: “Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many.”

“The Queen and I remember with particular affection our meetings with His Holiness over the years and we were greatly moved to have been able to visit him earlier in the month.”

“We send our most heartfelt condolences and profound sympathy to the Church he served with such resolve and to the countless people around the world who, inspired by his life, will be mourning the devastating loss of this faithful follower of Jesus Christ.”