Budget 2026 reveals rise in petrol costs

The Budget for 2026 has revealed a rise in petrol costs.

Motorists are facing an increase of just over 2c per litre at fuel pumps due to the increase in carbon tax charges.

The increase in the rate per tonne of carbon dioxide emitted for all propellant fuels from €63.50 to €71 will see the cost of filling a 60-litre tank rise €1.28 for petrol and €1.48 for diesel.

Other key points from the Budget 2026 include the National Minimum Wage going up 65c to 14.15c per hour.

A reduced 9% VAT rate for restaurants will also take effect from July 2026 to support employment in the hospitality sector – but not for hotels.

The 2 per cent rate band for USC will also rise by €1,318 to €28,700.

The price of a packet of 20 cigarettes is increasing by 50 cent, with a pack now just under €19. There was no increase to the cost of alcohol.

Renters will also be happy to hear that the rent tax credit is being extended for three years.

Core weekly welfare payments will also rise by €10.

Other welfare measures include:

Child benefit up €8 (under 12) and €16 (over 12)

Back-to-school allowances extended to children aged 2–3

Fuel allowance eligibility widened to include working family payment recipients

Working family payment thresholds up €60

Carer’s allowance income disregard rising by €375 to €1,000 (single) and €2,000 (couples)

The Domiciliary Care Allowance will go up by €20 to €380 per month

The back-to-school clothing and footwear allowance will be extended to two and three-year-olds

The Weekly Fuel Allowance payment is going up by €5 to €38, while fuel allowance eligibility is being extended to all households receiving the Working Family Payment.

You can check out a breakdown of the Budget 2026 here.