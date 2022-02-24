Brown Thomas opens new store in Dundrum with amazing new rental service

Brown Thomas has opened a brand new store in Dundrum Town Centre with an amazing new rental service.

The 62,000 square foot store, which is located where the two-storey House of Fraser outlet used to be, welcomed their first customers on Thursday morning.

There are a range of new services available at the €12 million outlet, including a Rent It! designer dress rental programme and a Full Circle scheme to swap old handbags for store vouchers.

There is also a luxury goods repair and recycling service, as well as a five-star concierge, where the retailer will arrange to collect high-end shoppers from their home or hotel and bring them to the store to avail of a personal shopper service.

The managing director of Brown Thomas Arnotts Donald McDonald said: “We will launch the new Brown Thomas concierge service here at Dundrum and we would expect to roll it out to our Grafton Street store in the next four to six weeks, and our other outlets in coming months.”

With its rental service, a brand new designer dress that might cost close to €1,000 can be rented from the store for about €148 for four days, or €198 for eight days.

The new Dundrum store will also introduce health and beauty services such as vitamin treatments administered by intravenous drip, as well as a beauty “makeover” section.

The 12,000 square foot beauty hall is almost twice the size of the one at in Brown Thomas’ flagship store on Grafton Street, and it includes the launch of Planet Beauty, a new concept centred around niche beauty brands.

The new outlet will employ close to 400 staff, including about 220 new full-time roles.

Not To Be Missed. Prepare for something special. Brown Thomas Dundrum opens today at 11am.

–#BrownThomas #BTDundrum pic.twitter.com/U9mxecptc3 — Brown Thomas (@brownthomas) February 24, 2022