At least 14 Irish citizens detained after Israel intercepts Gaza aid flotilla

At least 14 Irish citizens have been detained following Israel’s interception of an aid flotilla bound for Gaza.

According to Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Harris, the presence of two additional Irish nationals is still being verified.

He confirmed there were no reports of injuries among the Irish citizens involved.

The flotilla, known as the Global Sumud Flotilla, initially comprised 43 vessels and 500 activists and was attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Among the Irish participants were Sinn Féin senator Chris Andrews, author Naoise Dolan, and comedian Tadhg Hickey.

Senator Chris Andrews was among those detained after the vessel he was aboard, the Spectre, was intercepted by Israeli forces off Egypt’s coast.

Several activists shared videos on social media showing Israeli naval ships approaching and ordering the flotilla vessels to shut down their engines.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald addressed the situation on Thursday: “We lost contact with Chris yesterday evening, approximately 30 minutes before the boat he was on was illegally intercepted. We understand that he and others have been illegally detained at sea by the Israelis.

“There must be a reckoning for Israel. Ireland stands with the people of Gaza and Palestine. We stand against genocide, occupation and brutalisation.”

A special session was held during Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil on Thursday, focusing on the latest developments.

Minister Harris stated that, to his understanding, detainees would be given the option to leave immediately, and if not, would be brought before a hearing within 72 hours.

He said his department had issued instructions to register “strong condemnation of the actions of the Israeli authorities” and to reinforce Ireland’s “absolute expectation” that its citizens’ welfare is protected.

He emphasised: “Ireland signed a joint statement that recalls that any violation of international law and human rights of the participants in the flotilla, including attacks against the vessels in international waters or illegal detention, will lead to accountability.”

“This is our position, and it still stands. International law matters must be upheld and I will consider with counterparts how best to advance this. Let me be clear, these are Irish men and women who sought to deliver aid, who acted on conscience, and who now find themselves in uncertain and potentially dangerous circumstances.

“The inhumanity of a blockade that starves a people of hope and aid, and the inhumanity of seeing peaceful activists detained while simply seeking to relieve suffering.

“Government remains deeply and continuously engaged on this issue, working tirelessly to safeguard the welfare of our citizens.”