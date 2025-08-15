Andy Moran ratified as new Mayo senior football GAA manager

It has been confirmed that Andy Moran has been appointed as the new manager of the Mayo senior football team, taking over from Kevin McStay.

Following a club delegates meeting at MacHale Park in Castlebar, Co. Mayo, the 41-year-old was ratified on a three-year term.

Andy taking over the role comes after weeks of speculation amongst GAA fans that he would be appointed the vacancy.

Kevin was appointed Mayo manager in August 2022, but stepped back from the position last month due to personal health issues.

Chair of Mayo GAA, Seamus Tuohy, welcomed Andy and offered the board’s full support to the incoming management team.

“Andy has the full support and backing of the County Board and all the GAA clubs in the county,” said Seamus.

“I want to wish Andy and his backroom team well and assure them they have the support of all Mayo GAA supporters at home and abroad.”

However, four-time All-Star and former teammate of Andy’s, Colm Boyle, as well as former Derry manager Paddy Tally will also be on the coaching ticket.

The Ballaghaderreen native’s backroom team is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Speaking to mayogaatv.com after his ratification, Andy shared that it was a moment of pride for himself, his family, and his club.

“I am honoured to be appointed as the next Mayo Senior Football Manager. This is a proud moment for me, my family, and my club Ballaghaderreen, and I am grateful for the trust placed in me to lead this team,” he said.

“Together with my management team, I will work with dedication to provide the right environment, supports, and structures to help our players perform to the best of their ability.”

“We are committed to building on the strong foundations laid by previous management teams, and we look forward to working closely with the players, the backroom team, the County Board and our loyal supporters as we prepare for 2026 and beyond.”

Andy played for the Mayo senior football tea himself from 2004 – 2019, with 8 Connacht titles under his belt. He also won player of the year in 2017.

The former full-forward has been married to his long-term partner Jennifer since 2012.

They tied the knot in their hometown of Ballaghaderreen – which is actually in county Roscommon despite Andy sporting the Green and Red.

In the years after that, Andy and Jennifer had two children together: Charlotte and Ollie.