All the world leaders and royals expected to attend the funeral of Pope Francis

Pope Francis passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88, prompting an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, dignitaries, and celebrities around the world.

The Vatican has announced that the Pope’s funeral will be held on Saturday, April 26, at 10:00am local time.

His body is currently lying in repose at Casa Santa Marta, his private residence, but will be moved to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday to allow the public to pay their respects.

While the official guest list has not yet been released, a number of prominent figures have already confirmed their attendance.

These include U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Prince William will represent King Charles III at the funeral, as confirmed by Kensington Palace on Tuesday.

At the funeral of Pope John Paul II, the UK’s delegation included the then-Prince Charles, Tony Blair and his wife Cherie, as well as Michael Howard and Charles Kennedy.

King Charles and Queen Camilla had met Pope Francis just 12 days prior to his passing during a state visit to the Vatican.

In a heartfelt tribute shared on the official Royal Family Instagram account, the King expressed his sorrow: “My wife and I were most deeply saddened to learn of the death of Pope Francis.”

“Our heavy hearts have been somewhat eased, however, to know that His Holiness was able to share an Easter Greeting with the Church and the world he served with such devotion throughout his life and ministry.

“His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others.”

The message went on to highlight Pope Francis’ environmental advocacy, noting that his belief in caring for creation as an act of faith “resounded with so many across the world.”

The King also recalled their past meetings with affection, stating that he and Queen Camilla were “greatly moved” to have visited him earlier in the month.

Other confirmed royal attendees include King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, who were the first royals to confirm their presence. They expressed their “great sadness” at the news of the Pope’s death.

Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia have also confirmed their attendance and signed a book of condolences in the days following the Pope’s passing.

French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed his attendance too, telling local reporters: “We will attend the Pope’s funeral as we should.”

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump announced their plans to attend via Truth Social.

He wrote: “Melania and I will be going to the funeral of Pope Francis, in Rome. We look forward to being there!”

Despite a turbulent relationship, Argentine President Javier Milei will also attend.

Milei, who had previously referred to the Pope as “an imbecile,” acknowledged the significance of the occasion, especially given the pontiff’s Argentine roots.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who met Pope Francis three times during his presidency, is reportedly planning to attend as well.

Additional attendees include Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Antonio Costa, President of the European Council.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are also set to be present, having recently hosted King Charles and Queen Camilla during their state visit to Italy.

As preparations continue, the world readies itself to bid farewell to a pope who left a profound impact through his humility, advocacy, and commitment to unity and peace.