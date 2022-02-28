Aldi’s bestselling Hanging Egg Chair is back in stores this week

Aldi has announced their bestselling Hanging Egg Chair is returning to stores across the country this week.

The cute and cosy furniture piece, which is easy to assemble and takes up minimal space, will set you back €199.99.

Whether you fancy soaking up the evening rays, reading a book or kicking back with a glass of something special, this is the perfect addition to any outdoor space.

The Hanging Egg Chair returns to Aldi stores on March 3rd just in time for Spring, but be warned: if previous releases are anything to go by, it won’t be hanging around very long!