A major update is coming to WhatsApp.

The popular app has started rolling out the ‘Message Yourself’ feature, which lets users chat to themselves.

Users will be able to send notes, reminders, shopping lists and more to themselves in the coming weeks thanks to the new feature.

WhatsApp users will see their contact at the top of the contacts list on the app when they create a new chat.

Once they tap that contact, they will enter a chat screen and be able to send messages to themselves.

Users can then pin the chat to the top of the conversation list to make it easier to find.

WhatsApp’s rival Signal has a similar feature called ‘Note to Self’.

Community platform Slack also has a dedicated space called ‘Jot Something Down’ which lets users send notes to themselves.