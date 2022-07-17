5 fun things to do in Dublin this week

Looking for something fun to do in Dublin this week?

There are plenty of cool experiences and festivals on around the capital in the coming days.

Take a look:

Immersive Yoga

Immersive Yoga with Maura recently launched in the RDS, and it promises to give ‘yogis’ the most memorable yoga class of their life.

Practice your downward dog surrounded by moving rainforests, cascading waterfalls, shooting stars and so much more.

The multi-sensory, 360 degree immersive yoga classes are on until July 30th, with tickets available here.

The Cher Show

The Cher Show comes to The Bord Gais Energy Theatre this week for a two-week run.

The show depicts career highs and lows of Cher’s rise to fame; from the unsure, awkward teenage girl: “Baby” to the self-assured and career defining “Lady” to the global super “Star” that we know and love today!

If you’re looking for a fun evening out with some pals, grab your tickets to the musical here.

Eatyard Crisp Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eatyard (@eatyard)

Calling all crisp lovers! Eatyard’s Crisp Festival is coming to The Bernard Shaw from Friday, July 22 until Sunday, July 24.

Enjoy the Crisp Tuck Shop, Crisp Tasting Menu, Blind Crisp Tasting Contests, DIY Crisp Sambo Making Competition, the Jonnie Onion Ring Challenge, and much more.

Tickets are on sale here.

Paddy Power Comedy Festival

The Paddy Power Comedy Festival comes to the Iveagh Gardens across the four days from July 21st – 24th.

The line-up includes Tommy Tiernan, Dylan Moran, Deirdre O’Kane, Foil, Arms & Hog, Enya Martin, Kevin McAleer, Dirtbirds, Kevin McGahern, Neil Delamare, Jason Byrne, and much more.

You can buy tickets to the festival here.

Six By Nico: Circus

This is another fun evening out for foodies.

Six By Nico’s new Circus inspired menu launches this week, and the stunning 6-Course experience is sure to entertain your palate.

Check out the menu and make your reservation here.