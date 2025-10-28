Westlife pay emotional tribute to Mark Feehily as they kick off 25th anniversary shows

Westlife have paid an emotional tribute to Mark Feehily, as they kick off celebrations for their 25th anniversary.

In June, the Irish band announced that they would be playing two shows at the Royal Albert Hall in London in October, to mark “25 years of hits”.

At the time of announcing the gigs, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne confirmed that bandmate Mark Feehily would not be joining them for the celebrations, as he continues to focus on his health.

On Monday night (October 27), the trio took to the London stage for the first of two shows with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. During the performance, Westlife surprised fans by paying a heartfelt tribute to their absent bandmate.

During their rendition of their 1999 hit Flying Without Wings, the trio invited Clean Bandit star Kirsten Joy on stage with them to sing Mark’s iconic lyrics.

Speaking to the crowd, Shane expressed the group’s adoration for Mark.

“I want to take a minute to talk about Mark, who unfortunately is not with us tonight. But we love him, we miss him, and we cannot wait to have him back on this stage with us…” he noted.

“The good news is he’s obviously on the new music, which you’ve heard already, [called] Chariot. And, the next album as well, we have a new album coming out in February,” Shane explained.

“So this next song, I want to dedicate it to Mark because it’s Mark’s favorite song. That might give you a hint. It’s a beautiful song. So tonight we’d like to dedicate it to him and I’d like to invite Kirsten Joy down to sing it with us,” he praised, describing the track as “the song that changed our whole career.”

Westlife’s gigs at the Royal Albert Hall mark the beginning of their 25th anniversary celebrations, to honour 25 years since their first world tour.

The Irish hitmakers recently announced that they will be embarking on another world tour next year, beginning with a residency in Ireland.

Westlife will play a 13-night residency at the 3Arena in Dublin next September, before moving to Belfast to perform for seven nights in October at the SSE Arena.