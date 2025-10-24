Westlife fans express frustrations over ‘insane’ ticket prices for their world tour

Westlife fans have been sharing their disappointment over ticket pricing for the band’s next world tour.

Last week, the beloved Irish band – which consists of members Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Mark Feehily – announced that they will be going back on tour in 2026 to celebrate a huge milestone.

The boys will be performing across the globe next year to celebrate 25 years since they embarked on their first world tour in 2001. Shane, Nicky and Kian will be touring without Mark, as he continues to take time out from the band to prioritise his health.

As part of their tour, Westlife will perform for seven nights at Belfast’s SSE Arena, as well as a 13-night residency at Dublin’s 3Arena. However, following the general sale launch on October 23, fans have now been expressing their frustration over ticket prices.

According to Ticketmaster on Friday, October 24, the cheapest available ticket for Westlife’s 3Arena shows is a standing ticket for Tuesday, September 15, 2026, priced from €107.55, or a seated ticket from €130.50.

Weekend performance dates have a noticeable price hike, with seated tickets for Friday, September 25 priced from €238.90 each, and Silver VIP package tickets from €230.80 each.

Many fans of the ‘Flying Without Wings’ hitmakers have since been taking to the band’s Instagram comments section to vent their disappointment.

“Pricing is seriously insane! Standard tickets more expensive than the VIP package,” one user wrote.

“Stop!!! Can barley afford 2 tickets & you know I gotta be at them all but the price,” another exclaimed.

“I did 14 shows on the Turnaround Tour but tickets were a LOT cheaper back then.. i cannot fund these,” a third admitted.

“It’s amazing but the prices of the tickets…” a fourth fan agreed.

In a statement announcing their upcoming tour dates in Dublin and Belfast, Westlife expressed last week how much their homecoming residency means to them.

“We can’t tell you how excited we are to begin these celebrations. This tour is a thank you to our fans who have shared the last 25 years with us,” they wrote.

“We can’t wait to perform our biggest ever songs and to make this celebration an unforgettable night for all of you,” they added.