WATCH: The trailer for the star-studded 2022 Super Bowl halftime show is here

The trailer for the star-studded 2022 Super Bowl halftime show is here.

Super Bowl LVI will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on February 13, with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar headlining.

Ahead of the highly anticipated show, Pepsi dropped a cinematic-style trailer teasing the performance entitled ‘The Call’, featuring some of the artists’ greatest hits.

Straight Outta Compton director F. Gary Gray collaborated with the five performers to create the epic teaser.

Todd Kaplan, VP of Marketing at Pepsi, said in a statement: “Now that we are just weeks away from the most anticipated Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show performance of all time, we’re bringing fans closer to the magic of what will certainly be a colossal moment in pop culture history.”

Check out the trailer below: