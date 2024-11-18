WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter surprises fans with Domingo from viral SNL sketch at LA concert

Sabrina Carpenter surprised fans at her LA concert on Sunday night by bringing out Domingo from a viral SNL sketch.

The Saturday Night Live character, played by Marcello Hernandez, was brought to life in a hilarious sketch performed by guest host Ariana Grande and other SNL stars last month to the tune of Sabrina’s hit song Espresso.

During her concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, Sabrina brought out Domingo during a special segment of her concert where she arrests a crowd member for being “too hot”.

After appearing on the big screen, he told the screaming crowd: “My name’s Domingo.”

Sabrina went on to ask where he’s from, and he replied, “I’m from Miami, baby,” to which she responded, “I wish you were from my bedroom.”

Domingo then referenced Sabrina’s hit song Bed Chem by saying: “I’m the cute boy with the blue jacket and the thick accent.”

The Domingo character originated on SNL during the October 12th episode, when guest host Ariana Grande sang an out-of-tune bridesmaid group song to the tune of Espresso.

The sketch went viral on social media and generated millions of views, as fans admitted they couldn’t stop reciting the catchy tune.

On the latest episode of SNL, which was hosted by Charli XCX, Domingo resurfaced once again in a new sketch set to Chappell Roan’s Hot to Go, in which they spelled out the letters D-O-M-I-N-G-O.