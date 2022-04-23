WATCH: Harry Styles performs One Direction hit with very special guest at Coachella

Harry Styles surprised festival-goers at Coachella on Friday night by bringing out another very special guest.

Following his epic duet with country music legend Shania Twain last weekend, the pop star invited Lizzo to join him on stage.

Wearing matching fur coats, the pair performed Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive, before they launched into a rendition of One Direction’s debut single What Makes You Beautiful.

Harry singing What Makes You Beautiful with @lizzo live from the Coachella stage tonight! #Coachella 🏜 🎥: harrysbluevans_ pic.twitter.com/tR89G8lxT0 — HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) April 23, 2022

Lizzo and Harry Styles perform One Direction’s hit single ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ during his headlining set at weekend two of #Coachella pic.twitter.com/Vo2rRzmhco — Bops And Bangers (@bopsandbangers) April 23, 2022

What Makes You Beautiful was released in 2011, after the boyband was formed on The X Factor in 2010.

The group’s members included Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik – who left the group in March 2015.

The band went on to sell 70 million records worldwide, making them one of the best-selling boy bands of all time.

One Direction went on indefinite hiatus in January 2016, and they’ve all since launched their own solo careers.

Despite their individual success, fans are still holding out hope for a reunion.

Just last year, their former boss Simon Cowell told The Mirror: “I think [a reunion] will happen.”

“If they got together, whether it’s making records again or touring, it would be the most amazing thing.”

“If I could get into a room with them and just say, ‘You know what, whether it’s six months or something, I think you’d have such a great time’ – maybe I could persuade them.”

“But I think they should do it, definitely. I would love it to happen. And the fans, of course, would love it,” he added.