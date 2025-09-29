Victoria Beckham sparks Spice Girls reunion frenzy with cryptic post

Victoria Beckham has sent Spice Girls fans into a frenzy on Sunday night after she admitted she was “tempted” by a reunion tour while attending the final night of Oasis’ reunion tour.

The band, which also includes Emma Bunton, Mel B, Geri Horner, and Mel C, has long been the focus of reunion rumours, with fans often hoping for a comeback.

While attending the long-awaited Oasis reunion tour, which many fans believed would never happen, Victoria shared snaps, writing: “Tempting,” as she tagged her fellow bandmates.

Fans went wild on X, formerly known as Twitter, with many believing a Spice Girls reunion tour could be on the horizon.

One wrote: “Does this mean that Miss Beckham #PoshSpice is FINALLY coming around to the idea of touring with the @spicegirls ???,” as another said: DID VICTORIA BECKHAM JUST HIT A SPICE GIRLS TOUR ?!? ON HER IG STORY ?!? OMGGG”

Her husband David, daughter Harper, 14, sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 20, as well as Cruz’s fiancée Jackie Apostel, 30, appeared alongside her in clips from the gig.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 OMG 👀 – @victoriabeckham – you simply can’t do this to the fans!!! 😲 Does this mean that Miss Beckham #PoshSpice is FINALLY coming around to the idea of touring with the @spicegirls ??? ✌🏻🇬🇧✌🏻🇬🇧✌🏻🇬🇧✌🏻🇬🇧✌🏻🇬🇧✌🏻🇬🇧✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/DrnDioJCov — Spice Girls Fan ! 🇬🇧✌🏻🇬🇧✌🏻🇬🇧 (@SpiceGirlfanUK) September 29, 2025

DID VICTORIA BECKHAM JUST HIT A SPICE GIRLS TOUR ?!? ON HER IG STORY ?!? OMGGG — Barbie BOY.☆ (@moonlighttsouls) September 28, 2025

The group reunited last year at Victoria’s 50th birthday party, with many fans begging for the group to go on a comeback tour.

In May, Mel C teased the highly anticipated reunion but revealed that one particular band member needs more convincing to hit the stage again.

Speaking on the No Filter with Kate Langbroek podcast, Mel C shared: “Next year is a big year for us and we have to acknowledge it in some way.”

She continued: “So we are talking about what that’s going to look like and for me, Melanie, I know for sure, and Emma Bunton, we’d be back on stage. But sometimes other people need a little bit more convincing…”

The Spice Girls were formed in 1994 and went on to become the best-selling girl group of all time.

However, Geri suddenly left the band in 1998, and the remaining members went their separate ways in 2000.

All five members reunited for a string of comeback concerts in 2007, and the last time they all performed together was at the London Olympics in 2012.

In 2019, the Spice Girls got back together for a reunion tour of the UK & Ireland, but Victoria declined to be a part of it.